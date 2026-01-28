Left Menu

MEESCHOOL Incubator Lights Up India's Media & Entertainment Landscape

MEESCHOOL launched its incubator in Hyderabad during National Startup Month, aligning with India's startup vision. Founded by Pratibha and Suneel Pulijala, MEESCHOOL nurtures Media & Entertainment entrepreneurs. The launch, supported by Telangana Innovation Cell, marks a milestone in empowering creators with skills, mentorship, and industry access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-01-2026 17:43 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 17:43 IST
MEESCHOOL Incubator Lights Up India's Media & Entertainment Landscape
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant leap for India's startup ecosystem, the MEESCHOOL Incubator officially launched in Hyderabad, coinciding with National Startup Month. The event marked a pivotal moment for the Media & Entertainment landscape, underscoring Telangana's rise as a bastion of creativity and innovation.

Founded by Pratibha and Suneel Pulijala, MEESCHOOL has evolved from its Cinepreneur Programme to a comprehensive incubator. Over three years, the program cultivated creative entrepreneurship, equipping participants with business acumen and readiness to thrive in the thriving Media & Entertainment ecosystem.

The flagship event highlighted MEESCHOOL's strategic alignments with institutions like TGIC and the DPIIT. She Narrates, a new initiative to empower women through storytelling, also took center stage, aiming to democratize technology and narrative power. This launch represents a confluence of creativity, entrepreneurship, and progress within India's dynamic economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
2
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
3
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India
4
Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026