MEESCHOOL Incubator Lights Up India's Media & Entertainment Landscape
MEESCHOOL launched its incubator in Hyderabad during National Startup Month, aligning with India's startup vision. Founded by Pratibha and Suneel Pulijala, MEESCHOOL nurtures Media & Entertainment entrepreneurs. The launch, supported by Telangana Innovation Cell, marks a milestone in empowering creators with skills, mentorship, and industry access.
In a significant leap for India's startup ecosystem, the MEESCHOOL Incubator officially launched in Hyderabad, coinciding with National Startup Month. The event marked a pivotal moment for the Media & Entertainment landscape, underscoring Telangana's rise as a bastion of creativity and innovation.
Founded by Pratibha and Suneel Pulijala, MEESCHOOL has evolved from its Cinepreneur Programme to a comprehensive incubator. Over three years, the program cultivated creative entrepreneurship, equipping participants with business acumen and readiness to thrive in the thriving Media & Entertainment ecosystem.
The flagship event highlighted MEESCHOOL's strategic alignments with institutions like TGIC and the DPIIT. She Narrates, a new initiative to empower women through storytelling, also took center stage, aiming to democratize technology and narrative power. This launch represents a confluence of creativity, entrepreneurship, and progress within India's dynamic economy.
