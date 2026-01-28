Left Menu

Shock and Suspicion: Maharashtra's Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Dies in Plane Crash

Sharad Pawar urges calm after his nephew, Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra's Deputy CM, dies in a plane crash. The crash sparks political intrigue as allegations of foul play emerge. Opposition leaders demand investigations amidst claims of Ajit Pawar's plan to quit the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 19:51 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 19:51 IST
Shock and Suspicion: Maharashtra's Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Dies in Plane Crash
NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar (Photo/NCP SP). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has died in a plane crash near Baramati, leaving the political landscape in shock. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has called for restraint, urging the public not to politicize the incident, which he has characterized as an accident.

Despite Pawar's appeals, whispers of foul play have emerged. Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mamata Banerjee has requested a Supreme Court investigation, suggesting the crash may not have been accidental. This sentiment is echoed by TMC's Kunal Ghosh, who questions the timing, noting Ajit Pawar's rumored plans to exit the BJP.

The demands for an investigation have also been backed by Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who labeled the accident 'unnatural' and Ajit Pawar's death 'premature.' As authorities, including the DGCA, probe the incident, Maharashtra mourns the loss of a seasoned politician and the political ripples continue to spread.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026