Shock and Suspicion: Maharashtra's Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Dies in Plane Crash
Sharad Pawar urges calm after his nephew, Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra's Deputy CM, dies in a plane crash. The crash sparks political intrigue as allegations of foul play emerge. Opposition leaders demand investigations amidst claims of Ajit Pawar's plan to quit the BJP.
In a tragic turn of events, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has died in a plane crash near Baramati, leaving the political landscape in shock. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has called for restraint, urging the public not to politicize the incident, which he has characterized as an accident.
Despite Pawar's appeals, whispers of foul play have emerged. Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mamata Banerjee has requested a Supreme Court investigation, suggesting the crash may not have been accidental. This sentiment is echoed by TMC's Kunal Ghosh, who questions the timing, noting Ajit Pawar's rumored plans to exit the BJP.
The demands for an investigation have also been backed by Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who labeled the accident 'unnatural' and Ajit Pawar's death 'premature.' As authorities, including the DGCA, probe the incident, Maharashtra mourns the loss of a seasoned politician and the political ripples continue to spread.
