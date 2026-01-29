OTT Revolution: Embracing New Avenues in Indian Storytelling

In a transformative era for India's digital entertainment, celebrated actors Rannvijay Singha, Mona Singh, and Barun Sobti have weighed in on the monumental shift brought about by OTT platforms. As these platforms continue to redefine storytelling, the actors explore the expansive opportunities now available.

Rannvijay Singha, who transitioned from reality TV to distinguished acting roles, lauded the OTT format as a breakthrough for talents like himself. In his conversation with ANI, he stated, "OTT allows for diverse storytelling and provides ample time to consume content. For actors, it offers a unique chance to showcase talent across genres."

Barun Sobti, anticipating his return in 'Kohrra' Season 2, echoed this sentiment, highlighting OTT as an ideal medium for storytelling. "It's a balance between the brevity of films and the length of TV series. I'm grateful for the opportunities that have come my way with the OTT wave," he noted.

Mona Singh shed light on the increased opportunities for women in her 40s within the OTT space, a stark contrast to the limitations faced earlier. Expressing her gratitude, she stated, "OTT platforms have shattered age barriers for women, offering roles I couldn't have imagined in my 30s."

Soon to join forces in 'Kohrra' Season 2, Singha, Sobti, and Singh will unravel new mysteries in the drama, set for release on Netflix on February 11 under the direction of Sudip Sharma.