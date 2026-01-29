Left Menu

OTT Revolution: Embracing New Avenues in Indian Storytelling

Prominent actors Rannvijay Singha, Mona Singh, and Barun Sobti discuss the transformative impact of OTT platforms on the Indian entertainment industry. They emphasize how digital formats offer diverse opportunities for actors and storytellers, redefining narratives and expanding roles, especially for women in their 40s.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 12:30 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 12:30 IST
OTT Revolution: Embracing New Avenues in Indian Storytelling
Rannvijay Singha, Mona Singh, Barun Sobti (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a transformative era for India's digital entertainment, celebrated actors Rannvijay Singha, Mona Singh, and Barun Sobti have weighed in on the monumental shift brought about by OTT platforms. As these platforms continue to redefine storytelling, the actors explore the expansive opportunities now available.

Rannvijay Singha, who transitioned from reality TV to distinguished acting roles, lauded the OTT format as a breakthrough for talents like himself. In his conversation with ANI, he stated, "OTT allows for diverse storytelling and provides ample time to consume content. For actors, it offers a unique chance to showcase talent across genres."

Barun Sobti, anticipating his return in 'Kohrra' Season 2, echoed this sentiment, highlighting OTT as an ideal medium for storytelling. "It's a balance between the brevity of films and the length of TV series. I'm grateful for the opportunities that have come my way with the OTT wave," he noted.

Mona Singh shed light on the increased opportunities for women in her 40s within the OTT space, a stark contrast to the limitations faced earlier. Expressing her gratitude, she stated, "OTT platforms have shattered age barriers for women, offering roles I couldn't have imagined in my 30s."

Soon to join forces in 'Kohrra' Season 2, Singha, Sobti, and Singh will unravel new mysteries in the drama, set for release on Netflix on February 11 under the direction of Sudip Sharma.

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026