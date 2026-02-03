Milan Cortina 2026: A Sprawling Olympic Adventure

The Milan Cortina Winter Games, set from February 6-22, will be historically dispersed, using Italy's northern infrastructure. Covering 22,000 square kilometers, the Games pose unique logistical challenges for attendees and athletes, lacking a singular hub.

Organizers capitalized on existing facilities to minimize new construction, facilitating regional economic boosts from tourism and investments. However, the dispersion complicates attending multiple events and diminishes a shared emotional center.

Families like Lars Thorn's prioritize indoor events due to weather and distances, while others creatively plan itineraries to experience different sports clusters, embracing both competition and tourism opportunities within Italy.

