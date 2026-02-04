Uproar Over Khejri Tree Felling in Rajasthan Sparks Mass Movement

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condemned the ongoing felling of khejri trees, decrying it as 'extremely unfortunate' and urging the state government to engage in talks with protesters rallying against this development. Gehlot stressed the importance of a development model that does not compromise the environment and the future of younger generations.

The ongoing 'Khejri Bachao Andolan' in Bikaner has entered its third day, evolving into a mass movement. Environmentalists and members of the Bishnoi community, staging an indefinite hunger strike, are calling for legislation to protect these trees during the ongoing Assembly session. They demand a complete ban on the cutting of khejri trees.

Highlighting the symbolic significance of the khejri tree to Rajasthan and the Bishnoi community, Gehlot invoked the historic sacrifice of Amrita Devi Bishnoi and others. He appealed to the state government to take immediate action by engaging with the agitators and considering the plea for a Tree Protection Act.