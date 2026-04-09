Political Maneuvering in Baramati Bypoll: A Call for Unopposed Election
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis requested Congress to withdraw its Baramati bypoll candidate, favoring Sunetra Pawar of the NCP. The by-election follows Ajit Pawar's death. Congress's Akash More was fielded against Pawar. Fadnavis seeks an unopposed election outcome. The withdrawal deadline is the same day.
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Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reached out to state Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal on Thursday, urging the withdrawal of Congress's candidate from the upcoming Baramati bypoll.
This political gesture comes as Sunetra Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister and NCP president, advances as the ruling Mahayuti coalition's candidate following her husband Ajit Pawar's fatal plane crash on January 28.
While Congress has nominated Akash More, insider sources revealed Fadnavis's strategic move to potentially clear Sunetra Pawar's path toward an unopposed election, with the polls scheduled for April 23 and nomination withdrawal closing today.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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