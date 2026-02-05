History Comes Alive: Unveiling the Fourth Edition of the HLF

The fourth edition of the History Literature Festival (HLF) is poised to commence on Friday, promising a three-day celebration that unites historians, scholars, and the public. The traveling festival will host India's leading voices in history, archaeology, and literature, providing an immersive experience as announced by organizers.

With a rich lineup of activities, this year's festival boasts intimate 'baithaks', stirring discussions, musical performances, and captivating installations, effectively bringing historical narratives to life. The comprehensive agenda includes dialogues on the essence of music, the impact of art, the evolution of science, and the influence of Telugu cinema, politics, war, and business.

Esteemed personalities such as Amar Farooqui, Anirudh Kanisetti, Rana Safvi, Aanchal Malhotra, Raghu Karnad, Chinmay Tumbe, and Eric Chopra are set to share their insights. These renowned historians and thinkers will provide attendees with a unique perspective on the past and its enduring relevance today.

