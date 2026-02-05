Left Menu

History Comes Alive: Unveiling the Fourth Edition of the HLF

The History Literature Festival (HLF) is set to launch its fourth edition, bringing together historians and scholars for a vibrant three-day event. Attendees will engage in discussions, concerts, and installations exploring history, music, art, science, politics, and more, featuring notable speakers like Amar Farooqui and Rana Safvi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-02-2026 23:50 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 23:50 IST
The fourth edition of the History Literature Festival (HLF) is poised to commence on Friday, promising a three-day celebration that unites historians, scholars, and the public. The traveling festival will host India's leading voices in history, archaeology, and literature, providing an immersive experience as announced by organizers.

With a rich lineup of activities, this year's festival boasts intimate 'baithaks', stirring discussions, musical performances, and captivating installations, effectively bringing historical narratives to life. The comprehensive agenda includes dialogues on the essence of music, the impact of art, the evolution of science, and the influence of Telugu cinema, politics, war, and business.

Esteemed personalities such as Amar Farooqui, Anirudh Kanisetti, Rana Safvi, Aanchal Malhotra, Raghu Karnad, Chinmay Tumbe, and Eric Chopra are set to share their insights. These renowned historians and thinkers will provide attendees with a unique perspective on the past and its enduring relevance today.

