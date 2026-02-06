Entertainment Highlights: Bad Bunny's Big Stage, Bill Nye's Honor, and More

Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rican musical sensation, is set to make history at the Super Bowl LX halftime show, where he aims to unite and celebrate diverse cultures on a global stage. Fresh off a Grammy win, the artist's performance is anticipated to resonate deeply with audiences worldwide.

In other entertainment news, Bill Nye, fondly known as the Science Guy, will be honored with a lifetime achievement award at the upcoming Children's & Family Emmy Awards. This commendation highlights Nye's significant contributions to science education through television over the years.

Meanwhile, in a heartfelt plea, NBC's 'Today' anchor Savannah Guthrie has reached out via social media, seeking any information on her missing mother, presumed abducted in Arizona. The emotional message aims to open lines of communication for a safe resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)