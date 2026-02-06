BSP Chief Mayawati Condemns 'Ghooskhor Pandit': Calls for Immediate Ban
BSP Chief Mayawati criticized the film 'Ghooskhor Pandit' for allegedly insulting the Brahmin community and urged the central government to ban it. The movie's portrayal of the term 'pandit' has sparked nationwide outrage. An FIR was filed against the film's director under various sections of the law.
BSP Chief Mayawati has openly condemned the film 'Ghooskhor Pandit' for its alleged insult to the Brahmin community, calling it a 'casteist' movie and demanding a ban from the central government.
In a public statement, Mayawati expressed sorrow over the portrayal of 'pandit' as an infiltrator, resulting in disrespect and anger across the Brahmin community, particularly in Uttar Pradesh.
The Hazratganj police have filed an FIR against the film's director under several legal sections, including those related to promoting caste-based enmity and public mischief, reflecting widespread concern over the film's content.
