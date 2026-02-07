Celebrating Mizoram's Unsung Heroes: A Tribute to Ex-Servicemen

Mizoram Governor Vijay Kumar Singh has praised the harmonious relationship between the armed forces and local communities, highlighting the crucial role of ex-servicemen in maintaining national security.

Speaking at a statewide rally for ex-servicemen, Singh, a retired general, hailed the discipline and courage of veterans, who serve as role models for the nation. The governor noted that Mizoram's ex-servicemen are among the 'smartest' in the country, epitomizing the ideal conduct of former military personnel.

Singh announced plans for enhanced welfare schemes, including medical camps, to support veterans and stressed the importance of respecting their sacrifices. The event was also attended by Mizoram Home Minister K Sapdanga, who urged youth to follow the example set by these dedicated individuals.

