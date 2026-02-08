Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Surajkund Fair: Safety Concerns Amid Festive Crowd Surge

A swing collapse at Surajkund fair injured 12 and resulted in the death of Inspector Jagdish Prasad, sparking accusations of government negligence. Two individuals were arrested, with criticism focusing on inadequate safety measures. Despite the incident, the fair experienced a surge in attendance, raising further safety questions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 08-02-2026 21:34 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 21:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic swing collapse at the Surajkund fairgrounds in Faridabad led to the death of Inspector Jagdish Prasad during rescue efforts, injuring 12 others. The 39th Surajkund International Crafts Mela's safety protocols are under scrutiny as accusations of negligence by the government surface.

Authorities have arrested two individuals linked to the swing's operation, while Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) in Faridabad leads an investigation. Inspector Prasad, who died exhibiting heroic efforts to save others, was honored with state rituals at Dengar village, Uttar Pradesh, and a compensation package was announced.

The fair's massive attendance following the incident has raised further concerns about safety standards. Despite previous accidents in 2002 and 2019, swing operations continued, fueled by revenue generation. Ongoing investigations aim to address these safety challenges amidst cultural festivities at the Surajkund International Crafts Mela.

(With inputs from agencies.)

