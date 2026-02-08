Tragedy Strikes Surajkund Fair: Safety Concerns Amid Festive Crowd Surge

A tragic swing collapse at the Surajkund fairgrounds in Faridabad led to the death of Inspector Jagdish Prasad during rescue efforts, injuring 12 others. The 39th Surajkund International Crafts Mela's safety protocols are under scrutiny as accusations of negligence by the government surface.

Authorities have arrested two individuals linked to the swing's operation, while Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) in Faridabad leads an investigation. Inspector Prasad, who died exhibiting heroic efforts to save others, was honored with state rituals at Dengar village, Uttar Pradesh, and a compensation package was announced.

The fair's massive attendance following the incident has raised further concerns about safety standards. Despite previous accidents in 2002 and 2019, swing operations continued, fueled by revenue generation. Ongoing investigations aim to address these safety challenges amidst cultural festivities at the Surajkund International Crafts Mela.

