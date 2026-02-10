Left Menu

Unpublished Memoir Sparks Controversy: Penguin Random House Reclaims Rights

Penguin Random House India asserts exclusive rights to General Manoj Mukund Naravane's unpublished memoir amid reports of unauthorized copies. They emphasize no legitimate copies are available, warning against copyright infringement. Delhi Police investigate the alleged leak, while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi highlights the issue in Parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 08:26 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 08:26 IST
In a recent development, Penguin Random House India has reaffirmed its exclusive publishing rights to 'Four Stars of Destiny,' an unpublished memoir by former Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, following reports of unauthorized circulation.

The company issued a statement clarifying that no official copies of the memoir have been released. It warned that any versions currently in circulation are unauthorized and violate copyright laws.

The Delhi Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi brought attention to the matter by displaying a purported copy of the memoir in the Parliament complex last week.

