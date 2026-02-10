Left Menu

Leadership Tensions Emerge in Karnataka Congress: DK Shivakumar Backed by MLA Faction

Karnataka Congress MLA Iqbal Hussain reveals that a majority of party MLAs support DK Shivakumar for the Chief Minister post, challenging current CM Siddaramaiah. Hussain criticizes Yathindra Siddaramaiah for statements favoring his father. Party members seek high command’s decision, highlighting internal discipline vs. public expressions.

Updated: 10-02-2026 10:23 IST
Karnataka Congress MLA Iqbal Hussain (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Congress is witnessing internal tensions as MLA Iqbal Hussain disclosed that at least 80 legislators have expressed support for Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to take over the Chief Minister's post. Iqbal criticized Congress MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah for advocating in favor of his father, the current CM Siddaramaiah, urging him to maintain discipline in public statements.

The internal debate has been submitted to the high command for resolution, with prominent figures like Channaraj Hattiholi expressing their wish for Shivakumar to ascend to the top post within the current tenure. Hussain urged party members to refrain from public statements that could cause confusion, emphasizing disciplined behavior.

The power struggle within Karnataka Congress emerged as the government reached its halfway mark of its term. Aside from the current CM and Deputy CM, Home Minister G Parameshwara is also considered a contender for the leadership role, complicating the party's internal dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

