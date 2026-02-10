MGM Muthu Group Unveils MGM Paradise in Kumbakonam: A Blend of Luxury and Heritage

The MGM Muthu Group has made a significant investment in the Indian hospitality industry with the acquisition of a 10-acre estate in Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu, valued at ₹40 crore ($4.36 million USD).

Adding an investment of ₹20 crores ($2.1 million USD) for refurbishments, the Group is set to launch MGM Paradise Kumbakonam, a premium resort blending luxury with regional cultural heritage, by April 2026.

With plans to create a hub of cultural activities and luxury amenities, MGM Paradise aims to boost local employment and engage with regional artisans, setting new standards for responsible tourism while fostering economic development in the area.