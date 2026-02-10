MGM Muthu Group Unveils MGM Paradise in Kumbakonam: A Blend of Luxury and Heritage
MGM Muthu Group announces the acquisition of a 10-acre estate in Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu, for ₹40 crore and a ₹20 crore investment for renovations. Set to open in April 2026, MGM Paradise will offer luxury accommodations, dining, and cultural experiences, promoting heritage and local economic growth.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kumbakonam | Updated: 10-02-2026 11:54 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 11:54 IST
- Country:
- India
The MGM Muthu Group has made a significant investment in the Indian hospitality industry with the acquisition of a 10-acre estate in Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu, valued at ₹40 crore ($4.36 million USD).
Adding an investment of ₹20 crores ($2.1 million USD) for refurbishments, the Group is set to launch MGM Paradise Kumbakonam, a premium resort blending luxury with regional cultural heritage, by April 2026.
With plans to create a hub of cultural activities and luxury amenities, MGM Paradise aims to boost local employment and engage with regional artisans, setting new standards for responsible tourism while fostering economic development in the area.
ALSO READ
Jammu and Kashmir's Industrial Investment Boom: A New Era of Economic Growth
India, Seychelles agree on vision document for cooperation in areas of sustainability, economic growth and security.
Rediscovering Mir: An Ode to Delhi's Cultural Heritage
Ozar Airport Expansion: Boosting Nashik's Connectivity & Economic Growth
India and US Strike Trade Pact: Boosting Exports and Economic Growth