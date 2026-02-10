Sandese Aate Hai: Connecting Hearts Across Borders

Mumbai: Curious about the daily life of Indian soldiers guarding vast, diverse landscapes? JK Paper and Curly Tales' 'Sandese Aate Hai' poses this question, taking viewers on a heartfelt journey of understanding and gratitude.

This national campaign highlights the importance of handwritten letters, transforming them into profound messages honoring the Armed Forces. Through authentic storytelling, 'Sandese Aate Hai' offers insight into the lives of soldiers based at significant borders, sharing their discipline, sacrifices, and the tension of duty.

By covering rarely seen defense locations and engaging with military veterans, the series provides a penetrating view into the persistent spirit of India's defense personnel. It also underscores the value of handwritten communication, reinforced by JK Paper's sustainable practices, fostering a connection between citizens and soldiers.