Hyderabad Devotee Donates Rs 1 Crore to TTD Trust
A devotee from Hyderabad, G Sri Harsha Sai Chowdhary, donated Rs 1 crore to the TTD Sri Venkateswara Pranadhana Trust. The trust, established in 2001, provides free medical services to financially disadvantaged patients with serious illnesses like heart and brain diseases, cancer, and more.
- Country:
- India
In a generous act of philanthropy, Hyderabad resident G Sri Harsha Sai Chowdhary has donated Rs 1 crore to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Sri Venkateswara Pranadhana Trust. The announcement was made by TTD Chairman B R Naidu, who received the donation demand draft.
The Sri Venkateswara Pranadhana Trust was founded in November 2001 with the mission to provide free healthcare services to economically underprivileged patients. It specifically focuses on treating those suffering from life-threatening conditions, including heart, kidney, brain, and cancer-related diseases.
This donation marks another step forward in the trust's ongoing commitment to medical philanthropy, helping those who are unable to afford costly treatments for severe health issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- donation
- Tirumala
- Tirupati
- Hyderabad
- philanthropy
- healthcare
- TTD
- trust
- medical aid
- generosity
ALSO READ
Punjab's Healthcare Revolution: Unveiling Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna
IHH's 'Catalyst' Initiative Boosts Tech-Enabled Healthcare Innovations
TAKE Solutions Unveils AI-Driven 'One Minute Clinic' for Preventive Healthcare
Revolutionizing Healthcare: Whatfix’s AI-Driven Solution to Enhance EHR Usability
Anlon Healthcare's Impressive Financial Growth: A Testament to R&D Strategy and Strategic Acquisitions