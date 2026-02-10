Hyderabad Devotee Donates Rs 1 Crore to TTD Trust

In a generous act of philanthropy, Hyderabad resident G Sri Harsha Sai Chowdhary has donated Rs 1 crore to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Sri Venkateswara Pranadhana Trust. The announcement was made by TTD Chairman B R Naidu, who received the donation demand draft.

The Sri Venkateswara Pranadhana Trust was founded in November 2001 with the mission to provide free healthcare services to economically underprivileged patients. It specifically focuses on treating those suffering from life-threatening conditions, including heart, kidney, brain, and cancer-related diseases.

This donation marks another step forward in the trust's ongoing commitment to medical philanthropy, helping those who are unable to afford costly treatments for severe health issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)