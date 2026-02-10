TAKE Solutions Unveils AI-Driven 'One Minute Clinic' for Preventive Healthcare

TAKE Solutions has revealed its latest venture, the 'One Minute Clinic', a pioneering AI-driven healthcare unit. This strategic move targets India's booming preventive healthcare market, valued at USD 197 billion.

In its regulatory filing, the company emphasized the importance of utilizing AI, digital health infrastructure, and international technology partnerships. These elements are crucial in transforming India's healthcare from being hospital-centric to more community-based preventive care.

The new clinics will import integrated technology from China, expediting their rollout. Parmeshvar Dhangare, Director of TAKE Solutions, highlighted their mission to make early health screenings more accessible, combining intelligence and affordability. This shift aligns with the national priority of enhancing health outcomes while maintaining cost-effectiveness.

