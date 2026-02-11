Trump's Support for Commerce Secretary Amid Controversy
U.S. President Donald Trump stands by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, despite ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The White House expressed continued support for Lutnick during a press briefing, affirming his value to the administration.
The White House has confirmed President Donald Trump's support for Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, despite recent revelations about his links to Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender.
In a press briefing, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt emphasized Lutnick's role as a vital part of President Trump's team, indicating no change in his position.
This development adds another layer of complexity to the ongoing scrutiny of administration officials' past associations with Epstein.
