USTR Map Controversy: India, US Trade Agreement Overshadowed by Cartographic Debate

The US Trade Representative's office has come under scrutiny after deleting a social media post featuring a contentious map of India. The map depicted the entire region of Jammu and Kashmir, including Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Aksai Chin, as Indian territory, igniting diplomatic discord.

This cartographic depiction was shared alongside details of a new US-India interim trade agreement aimed at reducing import duties and enhancing bilateral commerce. However, the post's geopolitical implications overshadowed the trade discussions, causing a stir internationally.

Historically, India has maintained claims over Jammu and Kashmir and Aksai Chin, regions also claimed by neighboring countries. The map's publication on an official US platform reignited these disputes, highlighting ongoing tensions in the region. Despite the map's removal, the incident underscores the delicate nature of geopolitical cartography in international relations.