DDA Roshanara Club Expands Legacy with 600 New Lifetime Members

The DDA Roshanara Club has welcomed over 600 new lifetime members, expanding its prestigious legacy. The members, categorized into government and non-government sectors, will enjoy exclusive club facilities. The club, a significant sports and cultural hub in Delhi, continues to thrive under DDA management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 01:05 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 01:05 IST
The Delhi Development Authority's (DDA) Roshanara Club has embraced more than 600 new Lifetime Members, officials revealed on Tuesday. Split into 339 non-government and 298 government members, these enrollments are set to enhance the club's storied tradition.

Announced by the DDA, this membership drive opens doors for sports lovers and cultural enthusiasts to join a legacy of excellence. Facilities available to members include the newly launched Club House, offering diverse amenities like F&B services, a card room, and a gymnasium. Members may also bring up to six guests.

Established over a century ago and overseen by Lt Governor VK Saxena since its takeover on September 29, 2023, the club spans 22 acres in north Delhi. It indisputably symbolizes prestige, proudly hosting the cradle of Indian cricket and the birthplace of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

(With inputs from agencies.)

