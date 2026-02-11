Actor Shreyas Talpade Named in Investment Scam in UP

In a shocking turn of events, film actor Shreyas Talpade has been implicated in an alleged investment scam in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district. The Bhogaon police station registered a case against Talpade and 12 others following a complaint by a local resident, who accused them of deceitfully obtaining lakhs of rupees from villagers.

The complaint alleges that Talpade, alongside his associates, promised lucrative returns through an investment scheme purportedly linked to a Mumbai bank branch in Mohalla Mishrana. The accusations have spurred a police investigation, prompted by a court directive, into the financial misdeeds claimed by the complainant.

Known for his roles in films such as 'Iqbal,' 'Om Shanti Om,' and the 'Golmaal' series, Shreyas Talpade's involvement in this alleged scam marks a noteworthy incident in his career. Most recently seen portraying Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in 'Azad Bharat,' Talpade's cinematic reputation now faces scrutiny amid these serious allegations. (ANI)

