Actor Shreyas Talpade Named in Investment Scam in UP

Shreyas Talpade, an acclaimed actor, faces charges in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly misleading investors in a fraudulent scheme. A resident of Mohalla Mishrana in Mainpuri district claims he lost large sums due to false promises made by Talpade and his associates. Authorities are now actively investigating the allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 10:41 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 10:41 IST
Shreyas Talpade (Photo/File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, film actor Shreyas Talpade has been implicated in an alleged investment scam in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district. The Bhogaon police station registered a case against Talpade and 12 others following a complaint by a local resident, who accused them of deceitfully obtaining lakhs of rupees from villagers.

The complaint alleges that Talpade, alongside his associates, promised lucrative returns through an investment scheme purportedly linked to a Mumbai bank branch in Mohalla Mishrana. The accusations have spurred a police investigation, prompted by a court directive, into the financial misdeeds claimed by the complainant.

Known for his roles in films such as 'Iqbal,' 'Om Shanti Om,' and the 'Golmaal' series, Shreyas Talpade's involvement in this alleged scam marks a noteworthy incident in his career. Most recently seen portraying Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in 'Azad Bharat,' Talpade's cinematic reputation now faces scrutiny amid these serious allegations. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

