Reviving the Legacy: The Struggle to Save Benin City's Bronze Casting Heritage
European museums are returning looted Benin Bronzes, spotlighting the endangered craft in Nigeria. Rising costs and shifting cultural interests threaten Benin City's bronze casting tradition. Despite challenges, a few artisans persevere, hoping for greater support to preserve this significant cultural heritage.
European museums have begun repatriating the looted Benin Bronzes, emphasizing the challenges faced by the ancestral craft in Nigeria's Benin City. Despite its historical importance, the craft struggles due to economic pressures and waning interest among younger generations.
The exquisite sculptures, stolen in 1897 by British troops, were once a testament to the Kingdom of Benin's rich cultural heritage. For years, bronze casting was a revered trade tied to royal ceremonies and passed down through generations. Today, the tradition's survival is at risk, with rising costs and a youth culture focused on quick wealth.
'That urge to get rich quickly is a major reason bronze casting is declining,' said local Chukwuma Okowudibia. The craft's traditional center, Igun Street, has largely been replaced by commercial businesses. Curators and artists call for government intervention to safeguard the future of this iconic art form.
