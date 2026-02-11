Left Menu

International Espionage Drama 'Safe Houses' Rosters Top Talent

Apple's 'Safe Houses', from Gideon Raff, casts Ana de Armas and Jennifer Connelly. This eight-part series, based on Dan Fesperman's novel, delves into a high-stakes conspiracy following a CIA officer's murder. The show marks de Armas' TV debut, with Otto Bathurst directing several episodes.

Ana de Armas, Jennifer Connelly (Photo/Instagram/@ana_d_armas,@jennifer.connelly). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Apple's international espionage drama 'Safe Houses' is assembling a star-studded cast, with Ana de Armas and Jennifer Connelly in talks to lead the eight-episode series. Created by 'Homeland' mastermind Gideon Raff, this thriller is set to explore the complexities of global espionage, Deadline reported.

Adapted from Dan Fesperman's 2018 novel, 'Safe Houses' unfolds after the assassination of a high-ranking CIA officer in Madrid. The narrative follows fugitive agent Sofia Jimenez, accused of murder, and Ambassador Elizabeth Winthrop, the officer's widow, as they independently probe the case, revealing a vast conspiracy threatening world stability.

De Armas, recently starring in 'Ballerina' alongside Keanu Reeves, eyes her first substantial TV role, while Connelly returns to Apple TV+ post-'Dark Matter'. The show, a joint effort by Apple Studios and Wiip, will see Otto Bathurst, of 'Peaky Blinders' fame, directing the initial episodes, with Raff handling others.

