International Espionage Drama 'Safe Houses' Rosters Top Talent

Apple's international espionage drama 'Safe Houses' is assembling a star-studded cast, with Ana de Armas and Jennifer Connelly in talks to lead the eight-episode series. Created by 'Homeland' mastermind Gideon Raff, this thriller is set to explore the complexities of global espionage, Deadline reported.

Adapted from Dan Fesperman's 2018 novel, 'Safe Houses' unfolds after the assassination of a high-ranking CIA officer in Madrid. The narrative follows fugitive agent Sofia Jimenez, accused of murder, and Ambassador Elizabeth Winthrop, the officer's widow, as they independently probe the case, revealing a vast conspiracy threatening world stability.

De Armas, recently starring in 'Ballerina' alongside Keanu Reeves, eyes her first substantial TV role, while Connelly returns to Apple TV+ post-'Dark Matter'. The show, a joint effort by Apple Studios and Wiip, will see Otto Bathurst, of 'Peaky Blinders' fame, directing the initial episodes, with Raff handling others.