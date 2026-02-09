Left Menu

Espionage Showdown: Ukraine Denies Involvement in Russian Intelligence Officer's Shooting

Russia's FSB claims men apprehended for attempting to assassinate a top Russian intelligence officer admitted acting on Ukrainian orders. Ukraine denies involvement in the attack on Lieutenant General Vladimir Alexeyev. The detained men, including a Ukrainian-born Russian, were reportedly recruited and promised payment by Ukraine's SBU.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 12:28 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 12:28 IST
The Federal Security Service of Russia announced Monday that the alleged attackers of a senior Russian military intelligence officer have confessed to acting under the orders of Ukraine's Security Service (SBU).

Ukraine has strongly denied any involvement in the Friday assassination attempt targeting Lieutenant General Vladimir Alexeyev, deputy head of Russia's GRU military intelligence service. Following surgery, General Alexeyev has regained consciousness. Moscow has named the suspected gunman as Lyubomir Korba, a Ukrainian-born Russian citizen, who was captured after being extradited from Dubai. Another suspect, Viktor Vasin, is also under questioning.

According to the FSB, both Korba and Vasin have admitted their guilt and revealed details about the shooting, allegedly carried out on behalf of Ukraine's SBU. No evidence has been provided by the FSB that could be independently verified by Reuters. Attempts to reach the men in Russian detention or obtain a comment from the SBU were unsuccessful. The FSB claims Korba was recruited by the SBU in August 2025, received training in Kyiv, and was paid in cryptocurrency. The FSB also alleged Polish intelligence involvement, but Poland has not commented.

(With inputs from agencies.)

