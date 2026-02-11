Left Menu

Bollywood Rallies Behind Rajpal Yadav Amid Legal Trouble

Actor Rajpal Yadav, known for his comedic roles, is receiving significant support from the film industry after surrendering to Tihar jail due to cheque-bounce cases. Colleagues, including Sonu Sood and Salman Khan, are offering financial assistance. Yadav owes nearly Rs 9 crore stemming from a failed film project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-02-2026 19:21 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 19:21 IST
Bollywood Rallies Behind Rajpal Yadav Amid Legal Trouble
Rajpal Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Actor and comedian Rajpal Yadav is garnering widespread backing from Bollywood as he navigates legal challenges tied to cheque-bounce cases. The actor surrendered to Tihar jail authorities after the Delhi High Court declined his plea for an extension to repay a substantial debt.

Yadav, famous for his roles in movies like 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa,' faces a financial obligation of nearly Rs 9 crore. Support from industry figures such as Sonu Sood and Salman Khan reflects the community's solidarity, with efforts underway to provide financial aid.

Despite struggling to amass the funds himself, Yadav's situation highlights the film industry's camaraderie, emphasizing that assistance extends beyond financial help. Sonu Sood, pledging a film role to Yadav, noted this represents dignity, not charity, during tough times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

Vivriti Asset Management Eyes Aggressive Growth in Eastern India's Niche Deb...

 India
2

Vayu Shakti 2024: A Showcase of IAF's Indomitable Power

 India
3
Dramatic Water Landing in Mogadishu: Plane Skids to Safety

Dramatic Water Landing in Mogadishu: Plane Skids to Safety

 Somalia
4
Ashiana Housing's Success: 242 Homes Sold in Gurugram For Rs 767 Crore

Ashiana Housing's Success: 242 Homes Sold in Gurugram For Rs 767 Crore

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026