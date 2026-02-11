Bollywood Rallies Behind Rajpal Yadav Amid Legal Trouble

Actor and comedian Rajpal Yadav is garnering widespread backing from Bollywood as he navigates legal challenges tied to cheque-bounce cases. The actor surrendered to Tihar jail authorities after the Delhi High Court declined his plea for an extension to repay a substantial debt.

Yadav, famous for his roles in movies like 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa,' faces a financial obligation of nearly Rs 9 crore. Support from industry figures such as Sonu Sood and Salman Khan reflects the community's solidarity, with efforts underway to provide financial aid.

Despite struggling to amass the funds himself, Yadav's situation highlights the film industry's camaraderie, emphasizing that assistance extends beyond financial help. Sonu Sood, pledging a film role to Yadav, noted this represents dignity, not charity, during tough times.

