Himachal Pradesh Court Criticizes Flawed Housing Allocation System

The Himachal Pradesh High Court criticized the state's 'opaque' government housing allocation process, likening it to a 'lottery'. The court called for more transparency and suggested maintaining a single, permanent waiting list. Concerns over inadequate responses led to further hearings scheduled for July 20, 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2026 20:28 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 20:28 IST
Himachal Pradesh Court Criticizes Flawed Housing Allocation System
Representative Image, (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a stern rebuke, the High Court of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday condemned the current method of government housing allocation, describing it as 'opaque' and likening it to a 'lottery'. The court had earlier questioned the necessity for Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission employees to repeatedly solicit the General Administration Department (GAD) for residential allotments.

Justice Ajay Mohan Goel voiced these critical observations during a civil writ petition hearing, highlighting the monopoly exercised by the GAD and its non-transparent allotment system. The case involved Amit Kumar Thakur's claim against the State of Himachal Pradesh over a Type-III government accommodation.

The state government informed the court that employees from various government departments, including the HPPSC, are considered for housing under the General Pool Rules of 1994. They cited a mismatch between available residences and eligible applicants. Nevertheless, the court found this explanation insufficient, as the existing system lacked both transparency and accountability.

The court proposed a reform: a single, permanent waiting list based on application date, eliminating repetitive submissions for government housing. It urged for earmarking some residences for autonomous bodies like the HPPSC to better meet organizational needs. Further proceedings are slated for July 20, 2026, with the state's additional advocate general pledging to address the court's concerns with relevant authorities.

TRENDING

1
AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

India
2
Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

New Zealand
3
IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

Global
4
Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

ADB Study Highlights How Smart Waste Infrastructure Can Drive Green Growth in Uzbekistan

How AI Can Modernize Vocational Education and Close Emerging Skills Gaps, OECD Finds

Expanding Childcare Is Not Enough: OECD Calls for Quality and Workforce Investment

From Productivity Boom to Job Shifts: How AI Could Transform Poland by 2035

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026