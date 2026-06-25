Himachal Pradesh Court Criticizes Flawed Housing Allocation System

In a stern rebuke, the High Court of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday condemned the current method of government housing allocation, describing it as 'opaque' and likening it to a 'lottery'. The court had earlier questioned the necessity for Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission employees to repeatedly solicit the General Administration Department (GAD) for residential allotments.

Justice Ajay Mohan Goel voiced these critical observations during a civil writ petition hearing, highlighting the monopoly exercised by the GAD and its non-transparent allotment system. The case involved Amit Kumar Thakur's claim against the State of Himachal Pradesh over a Type-III government accommodation.

The state government informed the court that employees from various government departments, including the HPPSC, are considered for housing under the General Pool Rules of 1994. They cited a mismatch between available residences and eligible applicants. Nevertheless, the court found this explanation insufficient, as the existing system lacked both transparency and accountability.

The court proposed a reform: a single, permanent waiting list based on application date, eliminating repetitive submissions for government housing. It urged for earmarking some residences for autonomous bodies like the HPPSC to better meet organizational needs. Further proceedings are slated for July 20, 2026, with the state's additional advocate general pledging to address the court's concerns with relevant authorities.