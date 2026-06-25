Russia's Return to FIFA: The U-15 World Cup Scenario

The inaugural U-15 World Cup and Festival in Azerbaijan may see Russian participation for the first time since the 2022 Ukraine invasion. FIFA, lifting bans on Russian youth teams, opens the event to all member associations amid ongoing boycotts from several European nations due to geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Russian Team May Be Allowed To Participate At A Fifa Event For The First Time Since Moscows Invasion Of Ukraine After Soccers Global Authority Said Its Inaugural U World Cup And Festival | Updated: 25-06-2026 20:29 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 20:29 IST
Russia's Return to FIFA: The U-15 World Cup Scenario

The inaugural U-15 World Cup and Festival in Azerbaijan marks a potential return of Russian teams to international soccer since the nation's 2022 Ukraine invasion. FIFA has invited all member associations to participate, lifting the previously imposed ban on Russian youth teams.

Despite the invitation, European countries like Ukraine and England continue to boycott Russian participation, citing ongoing geopolitical tensions. FIFA's move comes as part of its broader strategy to promote inclusivity and youth participation in global sports.

The event, slated to begin on October 22, 2023, will feature boys' teams from various nations, setting the stage for a competitive festival before transitioning to a girls-only format in the next edition. By 2028, separate competitions for both boys' and girls' teams will be established.

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