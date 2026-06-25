Supreme Irony: Court Supports Trump's TPS Revocation

The U.S. Supreme Court supported President Trump's decision to revoke Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitian and Syrian immigrants, affecting over 350,000 people. In a 6-3 ruling, the Court overturned previous decisions that had halted these actions, marking a significant shift in U.S. immigration policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Us Supreme Court Cleared The Way On Thursday For President Donald Trumps Administration To Strip Hundreds Of Thousands Of Haitian And Syrian Immigrants Of A Humanitarian Status That Protects Them From Deportation | Updated: 25-06-2026 20:20 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 20:20 IST
Supreme Irony: Court Supports Trump's TPS Revocation
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The U.S. Supreme Court cleared the path for the Trump administration to withdraw humanitarian status from thousands of Haitian and Syrian immigrants, following a 6-3 ruling favoring Trump's hardline immigration stance.

The Court's conservative justices overturned previous federal judge decisions, ending Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for over 350,000 individuals, as the liberal justices dissented.

Trump's administration argued that judicial review doesn't apply to TPS, with Justice Alito supporting that stance, marking another victory for the administration's broader immigration agenda.

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