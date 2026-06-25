Supreme Irony: Court Supports Trump's TPS Revocation

The Us Supreme Court Cleared The Way On Thursday For President Donald Trumps Administration To Strip Hundreds Of Thousands Of Haitian And Syrian Immigrants Of A Humanitarian Status That Protects Them From Deportation

The U.S. Supreme Court cleared the path for the Trump administration to withdraw humanitarian status from thousands of Haitian and Syrian immigrants, following a 6-3 ruling favoring Trump's hardline immigration stance.

The Court's conservative justices overturned previous federal judge decisions, ending Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for over 350,000 individuals, as the liberal justices dissented.

Trump's administration argued that judicial review doesn't apply to TPS, with Justice Alito supporting that stance, marking another victory for the administration's broader immigration agenda.