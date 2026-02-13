Left Menu

Anurag Kashyap praises 'Kohrra 2': I was weeping by last episode

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap penned a lengthy note on his social media as he praised the second season of the acclaimed series Kohrra and called performances by Mona Singh and Barun Sobti cathartic. The filmmaker also lauded Sharmas work, who marked his directorial debut with the project, adding he was left weeping after the last episode of the series.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2026 14:36 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 14:36 IST
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap penned a lengthy note on his social media as he praised the second season of the acclaimed series ''Kohrra'' and called performances by Mona Singh and Barun Sobti ''cathartic''. Created and written by Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia and Sudip Sharma, ''Kohrra 2'' is produced by A Film Squad Production in association with Act Three. Released on February 11 on Netflix, the series featured Sobti as an assistant Sub-Inspector Amarpal Garundi with Singh as a commanding officer, Dhanwant Kaur. Kashyap shared a poster of ''Kohrra 2'' on his Instagram handle on Thursday as he praised the series. The filmmaker also lauded Sharma's work, who marked his directorial debut with the project, adding he was left weeping after the last episode of the series. ''Could not stop watching it. Sudip Sharma is officially the first showrunner in India who now has two better second seasons of two great shows. First 'Patal Lok' and now 'Kohrra'. The storytelling is peak , taking its time to unfold, letting characters breathe. Is in no hurry to solve the mystery, and in the process unpacks a whole town of people that needs therapy, including its protagonists,'' he wrote in the caption. ''Mona Singh and Barun Sobti's characters and performances are so cathartic . By the last episode I was weeping. You won't believe that it's directed by two first time filmmakers . And kudos where it's due , to the creatives of Netflix, to allow it to just be and breathe. Gives me a lot of hope. Unmissable and unmistakably world-class. Haven't seen better writing in a long time... And then congratulations @netflix.in for letting the language of the land be and not alter with the genetics of its milieu. Cinematography , music, performances , every single department deserves all the praise. This is going to blow up,'' he added. The series also featured Rannvijay Singha.

