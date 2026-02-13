Left Menu

Harmony Across Borders: Walter Kaufmann's Musical Legacy in India

The Indian mission in Israel honors Walter Kaufmann, a Jewish music composer who crafted All India Radio's signature tune and served as its director in Mumbai. His work forged a cultural link between India and the Jewish diaspora, embodying radio's unifying power across nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 13-02-2026 18:18 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 18:18 IST
The Indian mission in Israel has commemorated Walter Kaufmann, the distinguished Jewish music composer, on the occasion of World Radio Day.

Kaufmann, who created the iconic signature tune of All India Radio (AIR), also played a significant role as its director in Mumbai, establishing a unique cultural bond between India and the Jewish community.

During the 1930s, the composer fled Europe due to his Jewish heritage and settled in Bombay. His profound interest in Indian music led to the formation of the Bombay Chamber Music Society, and Kaufmann continued his distinguished career in the USA and Canada after his stint in India.

