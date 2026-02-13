Harmony Across Borders: Walter Kaufmann's Musical Legacy in India

The Indian mission in Israel has commemorated Walter Kaufmann, the distinguished Jewish music composer, on the occasion of World Radio Day.

Kaufmann, who created the iconic signature tune of All India Radio (AIR), also played a significant role as its director in Mumbai, establishing a unique cultural bond between India and the Jewish community.

During the 1930s, the composer fled Europe due to his Jewish heritage and settled in Bombay. His profound interest in Indian music led to the formation of the Bombay Chamber Music Society, and Kaufmann continued his distinguished career in the USA and Canada after his stint in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)