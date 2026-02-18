Kashmir's Ramzan Shopping Surge: A Festive Prelude

The markets of Kashmir are alive with activity as Ramzan shopping hits its zenith, with preparations underway for the sacred fasting month expected to commence on Thursday. Across the valley, the demand for dates and dry fruits has surged with a festive atmosphere enveloping the region as families gather essentials for 'iftar' and 'sehri'.

Shopkeepers in Srinagar report a significant hike in sales, particularly of dates, a traditional staple to break the fast, with a diverse range including Kalami, Ajwa, and Medjool varieties in demand. With imports from Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Algeria, and Iran, customers are spoilt for choice and quality, triggering bustling trade dynamics.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has led deliberations to ensure smooth public service and proper arrangements for the holy month. The local authorities are conducting detailed market checks to quell malpractices, ensuring that traders adhere to cleanliness, quality, and fair pricing standards for a tranquil Ramzan experience.

