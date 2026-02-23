Victorious 'Boong': India's Cinematic Triumph at BAFTA 2026

India shone brightly at the BAFTA 2026 awards as the Manipuri coming-of-age film 'Boong' clinched the Best Children's & Family Film award. The film, directed by Lakshmipriya Devi, captivated audiences with its heartfelt narrative of a young boy's quest to find his absent father.

The event was a celebration of Indian talent, with the late actor Dharmendra honored in the In Memoriam section as singer Jessie Ware performed 'The Way We Were.' Additionally, Alia Bhatt took center stage as a presenter, underscoring the universal language of cinema.

Besides 'Boong', which was India's sole nomination, the evening further spotlighted Indian creatives. Responses from leaders like PM Narendra Modi and Chief Ministers of Manipur and West Bengal highlighted the win as a national pride, not just for the award but for the region and its stories.

(With inputs from agencies.)