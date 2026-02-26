Left Menu

The 'Bridgerton' Effect: From Blow-Ups to Glow-Ups

The Netflix series 'Bridgerton', known for its Regency-era romance, spotlights the Bridgerton family's romantic pursuits, most recently focusing on Benedict and Sophie. Actors Yerin Ha and Luke Thompson discuss the show's success and unique portrayal of romance, transcending class barriers and enhancing character depth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2026 16:03 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 16:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Netflix sensation 'Bridgerton' continues its captivating saga with the fourth season, highlighting the romantic escapades of the Bridgerton siblings. This season focuses on a Cinderella-inspired storyline featuring Benedict Bridgerton, played by Luke Thompson, and Sophie Baek, portrayed by Yerin Ha.

As viewers delve into Benedict's internal transformation rather than a mere 'glow-up', the story explores class barriers in early 19th-century England. This marks a departure from typical character development arcs, showcasing a transition from softness to strength.

Benedict and Sophie's evolving romance captivates audiences, while Ha relishes her role's cultural impact. The 'Bridgerton' series, based on Julia Quinn's books and endorsed by Shonda Rhimes' Shondaland, continues to redefine romance narratives with its celebrated racial-equality-driven alternate universe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

