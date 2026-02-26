Heritage Under Threat: The Battle for Mysore Silk

In a robust critique, Karnataka's Opposition leader R Ashoka has accused the Congress government of endangering the cherished Mysore Silk heritage. His allegations center on plans to dismantle the historic KSIC mother unit at T Narasipura, making way for a sports stadium.

According to Ashoka, this facility is pivotal to the famed Mysore Silk saree production, a cultural symbol for Karnataka. He emphasized the economic impact, noting the livelihood of countless weavers in Mysuru and Channapatna hanging in the balance.

Ashoka lambasted the proposal's potential to eliminate over a century of cultural heritage, alongside natural habitat and employment. Asserting the need to prioritize Karnataka's legacy over transient political pursuits, he urged the government to abandon such 'vanity projects' for the greater good.