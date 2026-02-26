Delhi's Bold Power Leap: Transforming Heritage and Energy for the Future

The Delhi government is embarking on a strategic plan to bolster the city's power infrastructure for the upcoming decades. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the initiative during the commencement of an electricity wire burial project in the historic Chandni Chowk area on Wednesday.

This ambitious project encompasses 28 roads and streets in Old Delhi, including prominent locations like Kucha Mahajani, Bhagirath Palace, Jama Masjid Road, and Nai Sadak, aiming to eliminate the web of overhead electricity cables. The initiative has a budget of Rs 160 crore and is a part of Delhi's broader efforts to embrace electric vehicle adoption.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Gupta shared plans to resurrect the historic Town Hall building, a landmark in Old Delhi, into a monument, striking a balance between preserving the past and preparing for an energy-efficient future.