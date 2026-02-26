Charnock Hospital Opens Heritage Super Specialty Facility in Kolkata

In a groundbreaking initiative, Charnock Hospital unveiled a 250-bed super specialty hospital in central Kolkata, housed in a nearly 200-year-old heritage building. Dubbed as the first private healthcare facility of its kind in West Bengal, the Charnock Lohia Hospital aims to integrate legacy architecture with cutting-edge medical infrastructure.

The hospital, inaugurated by prominent public figures including Mayor Firhad Hakim, represents an investment of over Rs 250 crore and is poised to generate employment for approximately 1,000 individuals. Located near the Girish Park Metro Station, this new healthcare hub is set to serve patients from several key areas, addressing a longstanding gap in modern medical facilities within a 5-km radius.

Prashant Sharma, managing director of Charnock Hospital, highlighted the facility as a testament to how heritage conservation and modern healthcare can coexist, featuring over 90 ward beds, 70 ICU beds, advanced diagnostic services, and multiple operation theatres. This redevelopment signifies a promising blend of West Bengal's rich history with state-of-the-art medical care.

