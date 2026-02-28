Church Unity Called for by Orthodox Leader Amid Historical Disputes
Catholicos Baselios Mar Thoma Mathews III, leader of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, has welcomed Prime Minister Modi's implied support for church unity amid ongoing disputes with the Jacobite Syrian Church. The issue centers around historical divisions, with Mathews advocating for maintaining a united Malankara Church based on previous Supreme Court rulings.
Catholicos Baselios Mar Thoma Mathews III of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church has recently lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stand on maintaining the unity of the Malankara Church amidst its conflict with the Jacobite Syrian Church.
The prime minister's discussions with Patriarch Ignatius Aphrem II of the Jacobite Church highlight Modi's interest in resolving the historic dispute that has persevered for decades, deepened by stereotypical divides.
Addressing attendees at Vattasseril Thirumeni's memorial in Kottayam, Mathews reiterated Supreme Court rulings supporting church unity, urging central and state governments to promote an undivided ecclesiastical identity.
