Stories of Empowerment: From Mines to Boating Wali Didi

Puja Sahu, fondly called 'Boating Wali Didi,' embodies empowerment and financial freedom, steering her motor boat in Chhattisgarh's Kenapara Eco-Tourism Park, a former coal mine site reimagined by SECL.

Her new identity signifies a transformation for the community of Surajpur, particularly for women involved in managing the site's boating services under the Shiv Shakti Mahila Gram Sanghathan.

These efforts highlight the effectiveness of converting reclaimed mining areas into eco-tourism zones, promoting sustainable livelihoods and demonstrating responsible mining practices under India's scientific mine closure framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)