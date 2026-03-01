Stories of Empowerment: From Mines to Boating Wali Didi
Puja Sahu, now known as 'Boating Wali Didi,' embraces financial independence by managing a motor boat in Chhattisgarh's Kenapara Eco-Tourism Park, transformed from an abandoned coal mine. The park, developed by SECL, empowers local women through eco-tourism initiatives and self-help groups, boosting the local economy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2026 11:00 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 11:00 IST
- Country:
- India
Puja Sahu, fondly called 'Boating Wali Didi,' embodies empowerment and financial freedom, steering her motor boat in Chhattisgarh's Kenapara Eco-Tourism Park, a former coal mine site reimagined by SECL.
Her new identity signifies a transformation for the community of Surajpur, particularly for women involved in managing the site's boating services under the Shiv Shakti Mahila Gram Sanghathan.
These efforts highlight the effectiveness of converting reclaimed mining areas into eco-tourism zones, promoting sustainable livelihoods and demonstrating responsible mining practices under India's scientific mine closure framework.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High Court Grants Bail: The Liquor Scam Unfolds in Chhattisgarh
Major Maoist Cache Unearthed in Chhattisgarh Forest
Massive Boost for Chhattisgarh Farmers with Over Rs 10,324 Crore Input Assistance
Fly Ash Fallout: Congress Questions BJP's Environmental Actions in Chhattisgarh
From Militancy to Democracy: Ex-Maoists Witness Chhattisgarh Assembly