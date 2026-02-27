From Militancy to Democracy: Ex-Maoists Witness Chhattisgarh Assembly

A group of 120 former Maoists, led by Rupesh, a surrendered Central Committee Member, attended the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly to observe the proceedings.

Welcomed by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai with a traditional greeting, the group also interacted with Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma and other state ministers. Sai assured their safety and rehabilitation, emphasizing the government's commitment to providing dignified livelihoods.

Sharma commended the former Maoists for embracing mainstream life and highlighted the state's efforts in ensuring employment and skill development opportunities for rehabilitated individuals. The historic visit marked a significant step towards integrating ex-militants into democratic society.

