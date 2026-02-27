Left Menu

From Militancy to Democracy: Ex-Maoists Witness Chhattisgarh Assembly

120 former Maoists, including ex-Central Committee Member Rupesh, visited the Chhattisgarh Assembly. They met state leaders, witnessing democratic proceedings. Chief Minister Sai pledged their safety and rehabilitation, while Deputy Chief Minister Sharma praised their transition from militancy to mainstream, emphasizing ongoing development and skill opportunities for the rehabilitated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 27-02-2026 19:27 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 19:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A group of 120 former Maoists, led by Rupesh, a surrendered Central Committee Member, attended the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly to observe the proceedings.

Welcomed by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai with a traditional greeting, the group also interacted with Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma and other state ministers. Sai assured their safety and rehabilitation, emphasizing the government's commitment to providing dignified livelihoods.

Sharma commended the former Maoists for embracing mainstream life and highlighted the state's efforts in ensuring employment and skill development opportunities for rehabilitated individuals. The historic visit marked a significant step towards integrating ex-militants into democratic society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

