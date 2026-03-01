Left Menu

Gokul's Vibrant Chhadimar Holi: A Playful Strike of Love

The Chhadimar Holi in Gokul, part of the Braj region's festive celebrations, is a playful event where women symbolically strike male participants with sticks. It's a vibrant tradition filled with colors, music, and a symbolic representation of love, attracting numerous visitors from across India and abroad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 01-03-2026 15:17 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 15:17 IST
Gokul's Vibrant Chhadimar Holi: A Playful Strike of Love
  • Country:
  • India

In Gokul, the Chhadimar Holi celebrations added to the colorful traditions of the Braj region this Sunday.

Upper or Middle class continued unabated as women, depicting an ancient custom, affectionately struck men portraying Kanha with sticks in symbolic love gestures.

Thousands of locals and tourists enjoyed the vibrant display of colors, customs, and unity amid heightened security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Puducherry CM Urges Modi for Statehood: A Renewed Plea for Local Governance

Puducherry CM Urges Modi for Statehood: A Renewed Plea for Local Governance

 India
2
Royal Enfield Rides High with 11% Sales Surge in February

Royal Enfield Rides High with 11% Sales Surge in February

 India
3
Projects worth over Rs 4,400 cr will transform connectivity, boost economy, create jobs, transform lakhs of people's lives: PM Modi.

Projects worth over Rs 4,400 cr will transform connectivity, boost economy, ...

 India
4
Disturbing Assault: Swift Police Action Unearths Shocking Crime

Disturbing Assault: Swift Police Action Unearths Shocking Crime

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026