Gokul's Vibrant Chhadimar Holi: A Playful Strike of Love
The Chhadimar Holi in Gokul, part of the Braj region's festive celebrations, is a playful event where women symbolically strike male participants with sticks. It's a vibrant tradition filled with colors, music, and a symbolic representation of love, attracting numerous visitors from across India and abroad.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 01-03-2026 15:17 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 15:17 IST
- Country:
- India
In Gokul, the Chhadimar Holi celebrations added to the colorful traditions of the Braj region this Sunday.
Upper or Middle class continued unabated as women, depicting an ancient custom, affectionately struck men portraying Kanha with sticks in symbolic love gestures.
Thousands of locals and tourists enjoyed the vibrant display of colors, customs, and unity amid heightened security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
'Phool Holi': A Blooming Celebration at Kashi Vishwanath Dham
Bihar DGP Mobilizes Robust Security Measures for Holi
Turning the Tide: P Krishna Kumar's Bowling Coach Triumph in J&K's Ranji Victory
DMK Youth Wing Member Arrested in Tragic Krishnagiri Case
RANGVERSE 2026: Mumbai's Largest Holi Festival