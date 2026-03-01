Kintur Mourns Legacy of Iranian Leader with Ancestral Ties

A heavy atmosphere descended upon the village of Kintur in Barabanki district following the announcement of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death amid US-Israeli tensions. The village claims ancestral ties to Iran, notably through Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, Khamenei's mentor who led Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Syed Nihal Ahmad Kazmi, asserting descent from Khomeini, recounts that Kintur is the birthplace of Syed Ahmad Musavi, Khomeini's grandfather. Musavi's reported involvement in India's freedom struggle and subsequent settlement in Iran weave a profound historical connection between Kintur and Iran.

Khamenei, hailed as Khomeini's disciple who upheld his legacy after 1989, was seen as a guiding figure by many, amplifying the communal grief. Villagers gathered for prayers and remembrance, expressing sorrow and solidarity over the leader's demise, reflecting the enduring emotional and cultural ties.

