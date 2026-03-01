West Indies Openers' Narrow Escape in T20 Clash

West Indies openers Shai Hope and Roston Chase had a tense beginning during their T20 World Cup Super Eights match against India on Sunday. The pair faced nail-biting moments but managed to survive potential run-out scenarios and capitalized on a dropped catch.

The game saw early excitement when Shai Hope struck a six off Hardik Pandya and followed with a precise four. A critical moment unfolded in the third over, where Hope misjudged a single, leaving both batsmen near the non-striker's end, but Varun Chakravarty's errant throw to the non-striker's end granted them a reprieve.

Roston Chase showed form, hitting Arshdeep Singh for consecutive fours, and then lofted Jasprit Bumrah for a six in the fifth over. A dropped catch by Abhishek Sharma added to India's woes as the West Indies openers completed the 5-over mark unscathed at 35/0.