West Indies Openers' Narrow Escape in T20 Clash
West Indies openers Shai Hope and Roston Chase made a tentative start in the T20 World Cup Super Eights against India. Both survived close run-out chances and a dropped catch, taking their side to 35/0 in 5 overs. The match featured pivotal moments and highlights from both players.
West Indies openers Shai Hope and Roston Chase had a tense beginning during their T20 World Cup Super Eights match against India on Sunday. The pair faced nail-biting moments but managed to survive potential run-out scenarios and capitalized on a dropped catch.
The game saw early excitement when Shai Hope struck a six off Hardik Pandya and followed with a precise four. A critical moment unfolded in the third over, where Hope misjudged a single, leaving both batsmen near the non-striker's end, but Varun Chakravarty's errant throw to the non-striker's end granted them a reprieve.
Roston Chase showed form, hitting Arshdeep Singh for consecutive fours, and then lofted Jasprit Bumrah for a six in the fifth over. A dropped catch by Abhishek Sharma added to India's woes as the West Indies openers completed the 5-over mark unscathed at 35/0.
