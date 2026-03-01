Escalating Conflict: Middle East on the Brink

An explosion rocked Tehran Sunday as Israel announced plans for 'non-stop strikes' against Iran, which responded by firing missiles at Israel and Gulf states. The attack followed the killing of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, leading to fears of prolonged conflict.

The U.S., aligned with Israel, condemned retaliation threats from Iran, warning of further escalation if strikes persisted. Foreign minister Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf threatened 'devastating blows', increasing regional tension. Meanwhile, hundreds protested violently in Karachi, Pakistan, at the U.S. Consulate.

The regional conflict disrupted Middle Eastern flights and rattled global markets, particularly impacting oil prices. Meanwhile, Iran formed a leadership council until a new supreme leader is chosen, as uncertainty spreads across the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)