Global Outcry as Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Assassination Sparks Tensions

The assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint US-Israel airstrike has ignited a firestorm of global condemnation. Political leaders in India, including Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, expressed strong disapproval of the event, decrying it as a 'despicable' act.

Concerns have been raised over India's foreign policy and its silence in response to the crisis. AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi termed the killing as 'immoral and unlawful,' urging India's central government to intervene and halt further escalation.

Opposition voices warn that the destabilization of Iran could jeopardize India's strategic interests, particularly its investments in the Chabahar Port. The situation remains tense as global leaders call for calm and a re-evaluation of diplomatic stances.