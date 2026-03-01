Global Outcry as Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Assassination Sparks Tensions
The assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US-Israel strikes has drawn condemnation from multiple opposition parties, including Congress leaders and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi. They criticized the event as immoral and questioned India's foreign policy. The incident has raised international tensions and concerns over regional stability.
The assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint US-Israel airstrike has ignited a firestorm of global condemnation. Political leaders in India, including Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, expressed strong disapproval of the event, decrying it as a 'despicable' act.
Concerns have been raised over India's foreign policy and its silence in response to the crisis. AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi termed the killing as 'immoral and unlawful,' urging India's central government to intervene and halt further escalation.
Opposition voices warn that the destabilization of Iran could jeopardize India's strategic interests, particularly its investments in the Chabahar Port. The situation remains tense as global leaders call for calm and a re-evaluation of diplomatic stances.
