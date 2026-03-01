Odisha's Tourism Transformation: A Vision for Theme Parks and Greenfield Airports
At the 40th annual celebration of the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Odisha, calls were made to develop theme parks, a Greenfield airport, and integrated entertainment destinations in Puri to boost tourism and hospitality sectors. These initiatives are envisioned to make significant contributions to Odisha's economic progress.
During its 40th annual celebration, the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Odisha has urged both state and central governments to focus on developing large-scale theme parks and integrated entertainment destinations across the state, specifically in Puri. A Greenfield airport has also been proposed to invigorate tourism and hospitality sectors.
Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, who inaugurated the event, called upon industry stakeholders to become 'Tourism Ambassadors' to enhance sectoral growth. In her address, Parida highlighted the association's pivotal role in enriching Odisha's tourism sector, noting the intertwined economic benefits brought about through tourism advancement.
The association chairperson, J K Mohanty, urged the state government to explore strategic partnerships to create a world-class theme park reminiscent of global leaders such as The Walt Disney Company. The proposed developments, including an airport at Sipasarubali Beach, aim to significantly boost tourism and protect Odisha's cultural heritage sites.
