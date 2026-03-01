Left Menu

Odisha's Tourism Transformation: A Vision for Theme Parks and Greenfield Airports

At the 40th annual celebration of the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Odisha, calls were made to develop theme parks, a Greenfield airport, and integrated entertainment destinations in Puri to boost tourism and hospitality sectors. These initiatives are envisioned to make significant contributions to Odisha's economic progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puri | Updated: 01-03-2026 19:42 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 19:42 IST
Odisha's Tourism Transformation: A Vision for Theme Parks and Greenfield Airports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

During its 40th annual celebration, the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Odisha has urged both state and central governments to focus on developing large-scale theme parks and integrated entertainment destinations across the state, specifically in Puri. A Greenfield airport has also been proposed to invigorate tourism and hospitality sectors.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, who inaugurated the event, called upon industry stakeholders to become 'Tourism Ambassadors' to enhance sectoral growth. In her address, Parida highlighted the association's pivotal role in enriching Odisha's tourism sector, noting the intertwined economic benefits brought about through tourism advancement.

The association chairperson, J K Mohanty, urged the state government to explore strategic partnerships to create a world-class theme park reminiscent of global leaders such as The Walt Disney Company. The proposed developments, including an airport at Sipasarubali Beach, aim to significantly boost tourism and protect Odisha's cultural heritage sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Explosive Blast in Nagpur Factory Claims 18 Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Explosive Blast in Nagpur Factory Claims 18 Lives

 India
2
Nadda Calls for Change: BJP Promises New Dawn for West Bengal

Nadda Calls for Change: BJP Promises New Dawn for West Bengal

 India
3
Jammu and Kashmir Unite for Peace Amid Global Tensions

Jammu and Kashmir Unite for Peace Amid Global Tensions

 India
4
Middle East Tensions Impact Global Markets Amid Power Struggle in Iran

Middle East Tensions Impact Global Markets Amid Power Struggle in Iran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026