Left Menu

Power Issues Strike Amazon's Middle East Data Centers Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Amazon Web Services experienced power and connectivity problems in its Middle East data centers due to struck 'objects,' causing a fire. The UAE and Bahrain regions were impacted. While recovery is underway, full restoration is expected to take hours. The connection to geopolitical tensions remains unconfirmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 15:38 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 15:38 IST
Power Issues Strike Amazon's Middle East Data Centers Amid Geopolitical Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amazon Web Services, the cloud-computing giant, encountered power and connectivity disruptions in the Middle East on Monday after "objects" struck their data center in the United Arab Emirates, sparking a fire. The incident led to outages in AWS's regions in both the UAE and Bahrain.

The company reported that two zones in the UAE, consisting of clusters of data centers, were left without power. The issue began on Sunday when an 'object' strike led to sparks and subsequent flames, forcing AWS to shut off power as a precautionary measure. AWS did not confirm if these incidents were linked to recent geopolitical unrest in the region.

Recovery efforts showed partial success by Monday, yet full restoration may take several hours, prompting AWS to advise clients to temporarily switch to other regions. Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank reported technical difficulties on its platforms, but any connection to AWS's issues remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chancellor Merz's Diplomatic Balancing Act in Washington

Chancellor Merz's Diplomatic Balancing Act in Washington

 Global
2
Chenab Valley Protests: Unrest Over Khamenei's Killing

Chenab Valley Protests: Unrest Over Khamenei's Killing

 India
3
Ukrainian Drones Strike Russian Oil and Naval Defenses

Ukrainian Drones Strike Russian Oil and Naval Defenses

 Ukraine
4
Tata Group to form experts' panel to explore investment in various sectors for J'khand's development: N Chandrasekaran.

Tata Group to form experts' panel to explore investment in various sectors f...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026