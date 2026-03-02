Power Issues Strike Amazon's Middle East Data Centers Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Amazon Web Services, the cloud-computing giant, encountered power and connectivity disruptions in the Middle East on Monday after "objects" struck their data center in the United Arab Emirates, sparking a fire. The incident led to outages in AWS's regions in both the UAE and Bahrain.

The company reported that two zones in the UAE, consisting of clusters of data centers, were left without power. The issue began on Sunday when an 'object' strike led to sparks and subsequent flames, forcing AWS to shut off power as a precautionary measure. AWS did not confirm if these incidents were linked to recent geopolitical unrest in the region.

Recovery efforts showed partial success by Monday, yet full restoration may take several hours, prompting AWS to advise clients to temporarily switch to other regions. Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank reported technical difficulties on its platforms, but any connection to AWS's issues remains uncertain.

