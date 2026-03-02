Punjab Unveils India's First Permanent Tent City for 'Green' Hola Mohalla
Punjab Cabinet Minister Harjot Singh Bains announced the establishment of a permanent, air-conditioned tent city for the 'Hola Mohalla' celebrations in Sri Anandpur Sahib. The initiative focuses on religious tourism and environmental conservation, highlighting bans on single-use plastics and special arrangements for devotees and their families.
- Country:
- India
Punjab Cabinet Minister Harjot Singh Bains has revealed innovative plans for this year's 'Hola Mohalla' celebrations, centered around the creation of India's first permanent, all-weather tent city in Sri Anandpur Sahib.
The facility marks a new era in religious tourism, addressing accommodation challenges faced by devotees while placing a significant emphasis on environmental sustainability, with a strict ban on single-use plastics.
In aligning with the state's 'green' initiative, extensive measures include biodegradable alternatives at langars and a variety of logistical arrangements, such as dedicated parking and shuttle services, to ensure a seamless and safe experience for all visitors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Haryana's Ambitious Budget: Green Initiatives and Agniveer Opportunities
Varanasi's Record-Breaking Green Initiative: Over 2.5 Lakh Saplings Planted in an Hour
Delhi's Green Initiative: Boosting Community Parks with Crore-Worth Financial Support
Punjab's Green Initiative: Rs 395 Crore Subsidy Spurs Eco-Friendly Farming