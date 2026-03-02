Punjab Unveils India's First Permanent Tent City for 'Green' Hola Mohalla

Punjab Cabinet Minister Harjot Singh Bains has revealed innovative plans for this year's 'Hola Mohalla' celebrations, centered around the creation of India's first permanent, all-weather tent city in Sri Anandpur Sahib.

The facility marks a new era in religious tourism, addressing accommodation challenges faced by devotees while placing a significant emphasis on environmental sustainability, with a strict ban on single-use plastics.

In aligning with the state's 'green' initiative, extensive measures include biodegradable alternatives at langars and a variety of logistical arrangements, such as dedicated parking and shuttle services, to ensure a seamless and safe experience for all visitors.

