Punjab Unveils India's First Permanent Tent City for 'Green' Hola Mohalla

Punjab Cabinet Minister Harjot Singh Bains announced the establishment of a permanent, air-conditioned tent city for the 'Hola Mohalla' celebrations in Sri Anandpur Sahib. The initiative focuses on religious tourism and environmental conservation, highlighting bans on single-use plastics and special arrangements for devotees and their families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-03-2026 16:00 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 16:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Cabinet Minister Harjot Singh Bains has revealed innovative plans for this year's 'Hola Mohalla' celebrations, centered around the creation of India's first permanent, all-weather tent city in Sri Anandpur Sahib.

The facility marks a new era in religious tourism, addressing accommodation challenges faced by devotees while placing a significant emphasis on environmental sustainability, with a strict ban on single-use plastics.

In aligning with the state's 'green' initiative, extensive measures include biodegradable alternatives at langars and a variety of logistical arrangements, such as dedicated parking and shuttle services, to ensure a seamless and safe experience for all visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

