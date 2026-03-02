Diplomatic Tensions Surge Amid Iran Nuclear Facility Attacks

Rafael Grossi, the head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog, confirmed on Monday that no nuclear facilities in Iran were impacted by recent U.S. and Israeli strikes, despite claims from an Iranian envoy. The attacks, linked to concerns about Iran's nuclear program reaching weaponization capability, allegedly targeted a facility.

In June, Iran's nuclear sites faced military assaults, but Grossi reported that any existing facilities continue to function largely unaffected. Speaking to the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) Board of Governors, Grossi emphasized the absence of any detected damage from the attacks.

Despite limited contact due to Iran's restrictions on the IAEA's presence, satellite monitoring continues. Grossi urged a resumption of building dialogue, underlining that there is no firm evidence of Iran pursuing nuclear weapons, a claim Iran steadfastly denies.