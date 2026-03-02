Left Menu

Epic Fury: A New Chapter in the U.S.-Iran Conflict

The U.S.-Israeli war against Iran intensifies as attacks spread to Lebanon and Gulf states, impacting global oil markets. The conflict sees Iran's Supreme Leader killed, leading to political upheaval. President Trump urges Iranians to overthrow their leaders as the air campaign continues without a clear end in sight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 18:37 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 18:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S.-Israeli air campaign against Iran has expanded, with Israel attacking Lebanon following Hezbollah strikes, while Tehran launches missiles at Israel and a British air base in Cyprus. Mistakenly, Kuwaiti forces shot down three American jets during an Iranian assault; all crew members were safely rescued.

In a weekend of bombing that killed Iran's supreme leader and disrupted regional stability, Iran announced more strikes on Israel. Energy prices soared, threatening global recovery. President Trump initiated this bold campaign to combat a historical adversary, calling on Iranians to rise up as aerial operations seem unending.

The conflict has severely impacted global economies, notably with disruptions in oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz. As the military campaign poses risks for Trump's administration, uncertainty looms over Iran's future amid growing civilian casualties and escalating military responses from its allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

