Left Menu

Opening of Shree Jagannath's Treasure: The Inventory Begins After 48 Years

The Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri will carry out an inventory of its treasury, Ratna Bhandar, after 48 years. The process, commencing on March 25, will document and digitize the temple's ornaments and valuables. A special team will oversee the project, ensuring transparency and adherence to a court-mandated 90-day completion period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puri | Updated: 02-03-2026 22:53 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 22:53 IST
Opening of Shree Jagannath's Treasure: The Inventory Begins After 48 Years
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The authorities of Shree Jagannath Temple have initiated the long-awaited inventory documentation of the Ratna Bhandar, a treasure house at the historic 12th-century temple, after a 48-year hiatus. Announced at a committee meeting led by Gajapati Maharaj Dibyasingha Deb, the inventory process is set to begin on March 25.

Arabinda Padhee, chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration, emphasised that the decision to start on this auspicious date was based on expert recommendations. The process, which excludes weekends and festivals to accommodate devotees, involves cataloguing the temple's ornaments, ensuring thorough documentation and transparency.

Assuring a meticulous approach, Padhee highlighted the use of digital e-cataloguing and a comprehensive team to supervise the procedure. With a High Court directive to conclude in 90 days, the inventory will begin with the 'Bahar Ratna Bhandar' chamber. No valuation of the treasures will occur; the focus remains on record comparison with the last inventory in 1978.

TRENDING

1
Starmer Defends Stance on US-Israel Strikes: No Regime Change from the Skies

Starmer Defends Stance on US-Israel Strikes: No Regime Change from the Skies

 United Kingdom
2
Valley on Edge: Protests Surge After Khameini's Controversial Death

Valley on Edge: Protests Surge After Khameini's Controversial Death

 India
3
From Bonds to Bitcoin: Markets React to Middle East Tensions

From Bonds to Bitcoin: Markets React to Middle East Tensions

 Global
4
Race to the Top: Electing the Next U.N. Secretary-General

Race to the Top: Electing the Next U.N. Secretary-General

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026