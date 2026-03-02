Opening of Shree Jagannath's Treasure: The Inventory Begins After 48 Years
The Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri will carry out an inventory of its treasury, Ratna Bhandar, after 48 years. The process, commencing on March 25, will document and digitize the temple's ornaments and valuables. A special team will oversee the project, ensuring transparency and adherence to a court-mandated 90-day completion period.
The authorities of Shree Jagannath Temple have initiated the long-awaited inventory documentation of the Ratna Bhandar, a treasure house at the historic 12th-century temple, after a 48-year hiatus. Announced at a committee meeting led by Gajapati Maharaj Dibyasingha Deb, the inventory process is set to begin on March 25.
Arabinda Padhee, chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration, emphasised that the decision to start on this auspicious date was based on expert recommendations. The process, which excludes weekends and festivals to accommodate devotees, involves cataloguing the temple's ornaments, ensuring thorough documentation and transparency.
Assuring a meticulous approach, Padhee highlighted the use of digital e-cataloguing and a comprehensive team to supervise the procedure. With a High Court directive to conclude in 90 days, the inventory will begin with the 'Bahar Ratna Bhandar' chamber. No valuation of the treasures will occur; the focus remains on record comparison with the last inventory in 1978.
